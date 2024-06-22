Motorcycle ride fundraiser planned for man critically injured by drunk driver - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Around 300 bikers will take to the roads to raise money for a fellow motorcyclist who was critically injured.

On May 29, Greg Hamann was struck by a drunk driver at 45 mph while he was stopped at a red light. Hamann, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, remains in critical condition over three weeks later. In order to assist his family, Hamann’s former employer has organized a fundraiser called ‘Ride for Greg’ that will take place this Saturday.

“We’re just trying to keep it where they can still go down and be there for their dad and kind of take the pressure off the family for the time being,” said Adam Girard, owner of C&G Sales and Service, an auto repair shop in Pocatello.

While Hamann had recently started a new job at the time of his accident, his brother and uncle still work for Girard.

“Greg is family, even though we’re not blood,” Girard said.

The way that Girard describes him, Hamann is the kind of person who would give “his shirt off his back.”

“Even if I asked them to do something that wasn’t really his job, he’d be the first person to jump to do it, and he would do that for anybody,” Girard said.

Girard said that Hamann worked hard for him while employed, and he was the only one bringing in an income for his family.

Courtesy C&G Sales and Service

Hamann has a wife, Nichole, and six children between the ages of 4 months and 12 years old. He’s currently being treated in Utah, and his family has been travelling to visit him.

Having experience in fundraising, Girard decided to put together ‘Ride for Greg.’ Originally, he only expected to get around 100 bikers, but the number of people saying they’ll be there has tripled.

“This thing has became bigger than I ever expected,” Girard said.

The motorcyclists will 2400 Garrett Way in Pocatello, and start an over 100 mile route through American Falls, Aberdeen, Pingree, Blackfoot and then finally back down to the starting point in Pocatello. This will begin at 9:30 a.m. and they expect to be back at around 2:00 p.m.

Upon returning, the motorcyclists will be able to eat food and participate in a raffle and a silent auction. They’ll be serving pulled pork sandwiches, fried chicken, pizza, several sides and chips.

To drive the route, motorcyclists will pay $20 per person and $5 for a plate. Raffle tickets go individually for $5 or five tickets for $20. All of the proceeds will go to the Hamann family.