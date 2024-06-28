Not so fast - the Treaty Day fireworks show is back on - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. | Envato Elements image

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Annual Treaty Day Fireworks Show brought to you by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will resume on July 3. Following an initial decision made, Tribal leadership retracted their decision to cancel the show based on valuable feedback received from tribal community members.

According to Chairman Lee Juan Tyler, “While we still firmly believe in our original statement as it pertained to environmental stewardship, we realized that the late cancelation notice would have a negative impact on local businesses, vendors and families. We will move forward with a new strategy for celebrating our Treaty Days in future years with ample time for everyone to prepare for those changes.”

Our Annual Treaty Day Fireworks Show has been a recent on-going tradition. The event has been funded and executed by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel for over twenty-years as an entertainment benefit to the community in line with their marketing strategy to provide quality entertainment and support community events.

The Tribes’ Treaty Day activities will begin with the Indian Relay Horse Races at 6 p.m. at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, July 3 followed by the Fireworks Show at dusk.

The Fort Hall Business Council apologizes for any unnecessary confusion or worry this has caused the community and hope that all are able to safely enjoy a memorable 2024 Treaty Day Celebration.