One youth dies after two juveniles eject from ATV in Teton County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:

Two juveniles were traveling westbound on 6000 S near Victor, Idaho, driving a red Suzuki King Quad 750 when they struck a tree. Both juveniles were ejected from the ATV.

One juvenile was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The other juvenile was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. One juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The crash occurred Saturday at approximately 3:40 p.m. at 664 W and 6000 S in Teton County.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.