Person killed in fiery crash at Sugar City overpass - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 25 at approximately 9:12 p.m., Madison Dispatch received calls regarding a single vehicle crash at the US Highway 20 mile post 338 overpass.

Callers advised the vehicle had crashed into the overpass and caught fire. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, Rexburg Police Department, Idaho State Police and Madison Fire & Ambulance responded to the area where they located a single occupant of the vehicle deceased. The name and information of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.

As of 11:56 p.m., all lanes on the highway were re-opened.

ORIGINAL STORY

SUGAR CITY — A large contingent of law enforcement and emergency responders responded to the Sugar City overpass at milepost 338 on U.S. Highway 20 for a severe crash Tuesday night.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com that at least one vehicle was involved in the crash, which appears to have caused a fire before 10 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured. However, ambulances did respond to the scene.

Traffic on US-20 is currently being diverted at the North Madison County Line, according to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders ask residents to please avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as more information is made available.