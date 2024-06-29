Pocatello residents to receive emergency alert notification Saturday as part of test exercise - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

Pocatello residents in the area of South Pocatello will receive a TEST Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) notification Saturday at 10 a.m. as part of an annual interagency fire training exercise. No action is needed by residents. For those residents who receive the alert, there is a link to a three-question survey to provide feedback on how the notification process works. This exercise will help residents understand how wireless emergency alerts are sent in the event of a real-life emergency and give emergency responders opportunities to exercise this system.

The WEA system is an essential part of America’s emergency preparedness and public safety. The WEA allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area.

As part of this exercise, the Pocatello Fire Department, along with representatives from various federal, state, and local agencies, will learn about the behavior of wildfire. The day will begin with a briefing at the Incident Command Post located at the Century High School in Pocatello. After the briefing, participants will work through stations involving wildland fire tactics and responses. The exercise is expected to wrap up around 12 p.m.

“This is a chance to build relationships with other responders and establish common response strategies and communications,” said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn. “The interagency training also provides for smoother operations and a clearer understanding of expectations when we are under live fire conditions.”

Residents can expect to see increased traffic in the areas around Century High School during the exercise.