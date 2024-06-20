'Prepare for a fun time.' Get ready for Stampede Days in Rigby this weekend.  - East Idaho News

RIGBY — It’s time to wear your cowboy boots this weekend and enjoy a rodeo that’s been around for decades in Rigby.

Stampede Days is a two-day event on Friday and Saturday. Activities include a rotary breakfast, parade, vendors, and, of course, the rodeo. This year’s theme is “Western Courage — Live It.”

On Friday, Stampede Days kicks off at 6:30 p.m. There’s a queen coronation, mutton’ bustin (where little kids ride sheep), and then the rodeo at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Be prepared to bring cash for the event.

On Saturday, the Rotary Club will serve breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Rigby City Park shelter. The cost is $8 for an individual and $30 for a family.

The parade then starts at 10 a.m. along Main Street.

“We’ve got a lot of businesses, churches, the schools, dance teams, karate, old trucks and old cars, a big variety,” said Teresa Anderson, Rigby Chamber President. “It’s a great event. It brings a lot of people into Rigby.”

Throughout the day, there are vendors and entertainment at the city park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check the schedule below.

At 1 p.m., there’s the Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. It costs $5 per person.

“When we talk about horse pulling, they have what they call a sled. It’s on a set of metal skis. They will take a two-horse or four-horse hitch, and these horses will pull a ton… a ton and a half of concrete blocks, and they have to pull it 10 to 15 feet,” said Carl Anderson, Rigby Rodeo Committee Chair. “It’s all a lot of fun. The power they put into it.”

Anderson said that he enjoys watching the horse pull.

“The horses are really into it. We have teams coming in from Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming. If you’ve never seen it, you need to come witness it,” he said.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that he likes producing a great rodeo. Not only is he the Rigby Rodeo Committee Chair, but he and his wife Jeanette are the Grand Marshals of Stampede Days this year.

After the Wells Barney Memorial Horse Pull, the rodeo is back on Saturday night, with events beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mutton’ bustin will be first.

“If you are going to come to the rodeo, come early. Seating is not guaranteed (even) if you pre-bought a ticket so come early. Plan on staying a little late. Just come and prepare for a fun time,” Anderson added.

Stampede Days has been going on for over 80 years, Anderson said.