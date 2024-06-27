Rexburg woman qualifies for Paris Olympic Games - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Rexburg woman and Madison High School graduate has qualified for the Paris Olympics, finishing second in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Chari Hawkins will compete for her country in France next month after finishing second in the heptathlon qualifiers. The heptathlon consists of seven events — 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter sprint, long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run.

Hawkins, a former Utah State University track athlete, posted a personal best in the event during the trials, according to KSL.com. Her score of 6,456 points finished behind only Anna Hall (6,614), who earned a silver medal at last year’s World Championships, and ahead of Taliyah Brooks (6,408), according to KTVB.

Hawkins has elite athleticism in her genes, according to past reporting by EastIdahoNews.com.

Her grandfather, Kent Geisler, was a professional pitcher, making it as high as Class A ball with the Salinas Packers in 1957, then a minor league affiliate of the California Angels, before an injury ended his career. Her father, Bill Hawkins, was a longtime basketball coach at both Rigby and Madison high schools.

Chari will continue her family’s legacy in sports when the Women’s Heptathlon is scheduled to begin at the Olympics on the morning of Aug. 8.