SummerBrew planned for Saturday in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Downtown Development Cooperation.

IDAHO FALLS — Celebrate Summer in Downtown Idaho Falls with SummerBrew on June 22 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Broadway Plaza. We are bringing good times, local brews, fantastic community, rocking bands, and an enjoyable evening in Downtown Idaho Falls.

SummerBrew is Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation fourth fundraising brew event of the year. Celebrate the summer solstice with us and stay tuned for a summer full of fun Downtown.

Altered Edge will rock the stage 5–7 p.m. and then Aaron Ball Band will return 7-9 p.m.

Before the brew attend a free exercise class, visit the Idaho Falls Farmers Market or Idaho Falls Pride, or check out spectacular shops and boutiques. After the brew, stay awhile and explore the downtown nightlife. Great food, handcrafted cocktails & local beers and even better company.

“eTokens” are now available. Buy online and just show your code at the IFDDC Tent to redeem your tokens, then use your tokens to order your brew. If you buy five tokens in advance, you’ll get one free.

Must be 21+ to purchase and redeem tokens.