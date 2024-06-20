Two planes involved in a Butte County crash - East Idaho News

ARCO — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two planes were involved in a crash.

The incident happened outside Arco on Thursday, officials told EastIdahoNews.com.

No other details have been released and it’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Several witnesses have told EastIdahoNews.com they have seen the planes in a field between Arco and Craters of the Moon. A picture sent to our newsroom was taken around 2 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.