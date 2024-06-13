WATCH: Why Mary Souza is running for GOP chairwoman and the 'interesting' challenges she's run into at convention - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — The 2024 Idaho GOP Convention began Thursday morning at the Coeur D’Alene Resort and Mary Souza, a former two-term state senator, hopes to unseat Dorothy Moon as the party’s chairwoman.

The election will be decided by 634 Idaho GOP delegates from each county in a vote Saturday morning.

Souza spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about why she is running and the interesting challenges she ran into at the convention on Thursday. Watch our conversation in the video player above.

