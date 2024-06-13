WATCH: GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon on why she believes she's united the party and her plans if re-elected - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — The 2024 Idaho GOP Convention began Thursday morning at the Coeur D’Alene Resort and Dorothy Moon hopes to maintain her seat as the party’s chairwoman. Mary Souza is running against her.

The election will be decided by 634 Idaho GOP delegates from each county in a vote Saturday morning.

Moon spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about why she wants to stay in her position, why she believes the party is more united now versus two years ago, why the media isn’t allowed into the meetings and more. Watch our conversation in the video player above.

