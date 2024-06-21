Woman arrested after calling 911 on herself while attempting to steal a car - East Idaho News

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was arrested after reportedly calling 911 to report she was stealing a car from a dealership — so she “could do it legally.”

Deputies say Christy Turman, 37, called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime.

“Because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine! I’m making a report. I’m reporting this,” Turman said to dispatch.

Deputies say Turman told them she was training in a game of Black Ops to steal a car but called 911 to make the crime legal.

Turman was reportedly arrested and is facing trespassing charges.