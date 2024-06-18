Woman flown to EIRMC after ATV rolls in central Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:49 p.m., Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an ATV rollover crash in Slaughterhouse Canyon east of Bellevue.

Crash scene investigation determined that a 67-year-old female from Bellevue was driving a 2021 Polaris all-terrain vehicle with three passengers from Quigley Canyon to Slaughterhouse Canyon when she lost control on a steep slope, hit a washout area, and rolled the vehicle.

The driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for her injuries. None of the passengers reported any injuries.