You have to see this! Bull jumps over arena fence during rodeo in Oregon - East Idaho News

A bull jumped a fence during a rodeo in Oregon. | Courtesy The Associated Press and Danielle Smithers

A SCARY SITUATION — A crowd at a rodeo in Oregon was singing along to “God Bless the U.S.A.” when a heart-stopping moment was caught on camera.

Video from the rodeo, which took place Saturday evening, shows a bull named “Party Bus” running around the arena before what was to be the final bull ride of the night.

Then, out of nowhere, the bull jumps over the arena fence as the crowd erupts in shock. People who were sitting down are seen quickly getting out of their seats and looking to see where the bull went.

“Heads up! Get to higher ground, everybody! There’s a bull out!” an announcer says over the speaker.

The animal ran through a concession area into a parking lot before it was caught. Reports say the bull injured three people and sent two to a hospital.