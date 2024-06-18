You have to see this! Country music icon sets U.S. concert attendance record - East Idaho News

WHAT A SIGHT TO SEE — Country music legend George Strait made history over the weekend after doing something that hadn’t been done in decades.

Strait, known as the “King of Country Music,” broke the record for the largest ticketed concert in the United States of America Saturday evening while performing at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.

A viral video shared on social media from a fan in attendance shows a jam-packed venue as the 72-year-old singer sings to a record-breaking 110,905 fans.

Previously, the attendance record was held by the Grateful Dead, who had 107,019 fans in attendance at their 1977 show at Raceway Park in New Jersey, according to Billboard.