13-year-old girl drowns at Bear Lake - East Idaho News

GARDEN CITY — A 13-year-old drowned at Bear Lake, the Bear Lake County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

At 5:56 p.m. the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a missing girl on the east shore of Bear Lake. Marine deputies and other emergency responders in boats searched the area.

The missing girl was located and she was given medical treatment, but she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The name of the girl has not yet been released while family notifications are made, officials said.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office extended its sympathy to the family, its thanks to all first responders and is emphasizing the “importance of life jackets while engaging in water activities,” the sheriff’s office said.