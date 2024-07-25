25-year old arrested, accused of having sex with teenager and lying about his age - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 25-year-old man has been charged with a felony after allegedly having sex with a teenage girl and lying about his age.

Cesar Anthony Abrego Sanchez is charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years old.

Court documents say on April 17, a teenage girl disclosed to a school resource officer that she had sex with Sanchez two days earlier.

An Idaho Falls Police detective was assigned to the case and spoke to the victim, who said she met Sanchez on Facebook on April 15. That same day, while on lunch break, the victim reportedly met with Sanchez at Kate Curley Park.

The two then went to a Mexican restaurant and Sanchez took her to his apartment, where she says they had sex. Sanchez then took the victim back to school.

According to the victim, Sanchez told her he was 17 years old. She later learned from a friend that Sanchez was actually 25. The victim says she decided to report the incident when she learned his actual age.

On April 26, Sanchez went to the Idaho Falls Police Department for a voluntary interview where he admitted to meeting the victim through Facebook and then driving to Kate Curley Park to meet in person, according to police reports.

He reportedly admitted that he knew the victim was only 17 years old and said they had sex at his apartment.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest on July 18 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on $75,000 bond. He posted bail and was released on Tuesday. A no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Sanchez is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Though Sanchez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.