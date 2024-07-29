Blackfoot woman who died in crash over the weekend has been identified  - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — A coroner has identified a woman from Blackfoot who died in a crash over the weekend.

Bear Lake County Coroner Chad Walker said it was Abigail Thornley, 20. The manner and cause of death are currently under investigation, he said.

RELATED | Twenty-year-old Blackfoot driver dies in Highway 89 crash near Montpelier

The two-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 89 near Montpelier.

Thornley was driving southbound in a 2017 Chevy Spark. A 35-year-old woman from Ovid, Idaho, was driving northbound in a 2019 GMC Terrain, when both vehicles collided.

Thornley was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, according to Idaho State Police. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Thornley had a love for music and theater and was in a number of plays while she was in school, according to her obituary. She had a heart for adventure, too. For the last year and a half, she worked as a paraprofessional for the Blackfoot School District.

READ ABIGAIL THORNLEY’S OBITUARY HERE