Changes at Idaho's DMV: $5 online license renewal discount, eight-year CDL and more - East Idaho News

Changes at Idaho’s DMV: $5 online license renewal discount, eight-year CDL and morePublished at
The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
BOISE— The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) implemented several changes that became effective on July 1 as new legislation takes effect. These changes will improve customer service and offer more options to Idahoans.
Driver’s License and ID Cards
- Customers who are eligible to renew their driver’s license online will get a $5 discount for completing the transaction online.
- The requirements for getting a free identification card (ID) for voting have been reduced. Legislation has removed the rule that applicants must not have had a valid driver’s license for 6 months before applying for the free ID.
Commercial Drivers and Vehicles
- Commercial drivers will now be able to get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) for eight years. The previous limit for CDLs was four years. CDLs will also be checked against the National Drug and Alcohol Clearing House.
- DMV will now issue two-year weighted registrations for commercial and non-commercial vehicles up to 60,000 pounds. The previous limit was one year.
License Plates
- Idaho will offer a Space Force Plate to eligible customers.
- All Purple Heart recipients will be able to get a Purple Heart plate for free. Previously the fee exemption only applied to disabled Purple Heart recipients
- Legislation also created a Gadsden Flag “Don’t Tread on Me” plate. Plate sales will help fund educational grants for firearms safety training. While the legislation goes into effect on July 1, per the timeline included in the law, plates will be made available by January 1, 2025.
Driver’s Education
- Parents in rural school districts or districts without driver’s education programs will be able to teach the on-the-road portion of driver’s ed. Parents must keep a log of drive time and skills learned. Students will complete the classroom driver’s ed course through the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA). More information is available from the Idaho Department of Education.
Other
- The definition of “resident” to get a vehicle registration, title, license, or identification card has been changed from 90 days to 30 days. This does not change the definition of resident for voting purposes.
- If an owner wants to sell a vehicle that has no active registration, they can get up to two 30-day temporary registrations for the purpose of selling the vehicle.