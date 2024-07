Changes at Idaho's DMV: $5 online license renewal discount, eight-year CDL and more - East Idaho News

BOISE— The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) implemented several changes that became effective on July 1 as new legislation takes effect. These changes will improve customer service and offer more options to Idahoans.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Support local journalism

We hope you appreciated this story. A small team of local journalists runs EastIdahoNews.com – not a big business or corporation. Our stories are produced to inform and serve the public. We don't have a paywall or require a subscription to use EastIdahoNews.com, but there is a cost associated with bringing you stories every day. Please consider supporting us just once for $1 or, if you're able, contribute a little more monthly or annually. We sincerely appreciate your consideration.