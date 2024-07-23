Coroner identifies woman who died in motorcycle crash near Spencer - East Idaho News

SPENCER — A coroner has identified a woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash near Spencer.

Clark County Coroner Brenda Laird said Tamara Shaw, 60, of Farr West, Utah died in the accident due to blunt force trauma.

The crash happened on Monday just after 10:50 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police.

A 69-year-old man from Farr West was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, and Shaw was riding on the motorcycle with him.

The man lost control and crashed, according to ISP. Both people were wearing helmets.

Shaw died on the scene. The man was flown by air ambulance to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.