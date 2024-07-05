Couple gets engaged seconds after riding in the East Idaho News Chopper - and we surprise them for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Many of you rode on the East Idaho News Chopper this 4th of July during Riverfest and there was one couple who made it a holiday they won’t ever forget. Cooper proposed to his girlfriend Brooklyn just seconds after they rode in the helicopter – and we were there to capture the special moment and surprise them for Feel Good Friday!

Check it out in the video player above.