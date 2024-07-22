Drivers experiencing delays on US 20 after truck pulling camper rolls on Ashton Hill - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Law enforcement have responded to a crash between Ashton and Island Park on US Highway 20.

A truck pulling a camper and side-by-side rolled onto its side on the Ashton Hill around 12:15 p.m., according to officials.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies, an Ashton ambulance and Ashton police are on the scene.

Travelers in the area should expect delays as crews work to clear the crash.

