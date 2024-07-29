Heroes behind the wheel: What it takes to be a school bus driver - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — What does it take to drive a 33,000-pound school bus full of kids through the streets of Idaho Falls? Join us for a behind-the-scenes look into the daily life of a school bus driver as the EastIdahoNews.com team continues its series highlighting different jobs in our area.

Today, we’re workin’ it with Steve Jorde and Jaci Hymas, two experienced bus drivers for Idaho Falls School District 91.

First, Jorde shows us the tricks of the trade. He has been operating buses since 1988 and was one of my bus drivers growing up.

Then Hymas gives us a turn at the wheel to experience firsthand how to maneuver a 40-foot, yellow bus through an obstacle course.

District 91 buses travel 63,000 miles every month, covering 39 regular routes and eight special needs routes, said Idaho Falls School District 91 Transportation Director Ralph Frost.

But the best part of the job is the daily interaction with the kids, Jorde and Hymas concur.

District bus drivers safely transport 3,300 students every school day.

The occupation is designed for “people that genuinely love kids. That’d be the first part, and then the next part would be good, safe, attentive driving skills,” Frost said.

School District 91 is still looking for 10 bus drivers to join their team for this coming year. The district provides CDL training and covers the testing, drug test, physical and all the endorsements.

“They can have no experience driving a bus whatsoever,” Frost said.

To learn more, visit ifschools.org, or turn in an application to be a driver, bus aide or substitute bus driver here.

