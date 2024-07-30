Husband dies one week after his wife was killed in motorcycle crash  - East Idaho News

SPENCER — A man died at a local hospital one week after his wife had passed away. Both were in a motorcycle crash.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Robert Shaw, 69, of Ogden, Utah. Taylor said he died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Sunday, July 28, due to severe head trauma.

Robert’s wife, Tamara Shaw, 60, was identified last week by Clark County Coroner Brenda Laird. Tamara had died at the crash due to blunt force trauma, Laird said.

Both coroners confirmed that the two were married.

EastIdahoNews.com previously reported the two were from Farr West, Utah, due to Idaho State Police news releases. According to Taylor, Robert’s death certificate says Ogden, Utah. Farr West and Ogden are near each other.

Background

The crash happened near Spencer on Monday, July 22, just after 10:50 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15.

Robert was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, and Tamara was riding the motorcycle with him.

He lost control and crashed, according to ISP. Both were wearing helmets.

Tamara died at the crash, and Robert was flown by air ambulance to the hospital.