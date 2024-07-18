Idaho agencies narrow down potential sites for electric vehicle charging stations - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho is one step closer to narrowing down where to place federally-funded electric vehicle charging stations.

The Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced on Monday potential locations for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, also referred to as NEVI.

NEVI is a federal program that distributes funding to states to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The goal is to establish a national interconnected network across the country with public charging stations every 50 miles.

The state recently completed a study using public feedback to assess which locations in Idaho maximize electric vehicle accessibility and effectiveness, according to a press release from the Idaho NEVI Formula Program.

Local power supply, traffic, nearby amenities and benefits to Tribal communities were factors the state considered when ranking sites.

Idaho anticipates rolling out NEVI funding in multiple rounds over the next several years. The first round includes Pocatello, Bliss and Lewiston. The following rounds will focus on locations along key interstates and highways.

Idaho is hosting a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Mountain time on July 31 to give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more. Potential site hosts, vendors, site developers, electrical vehicle drivers, counties and others are encouraged to attend. Registration is online.

The identified locations are potential sites for electric vehicle charging stations, but they are not finalized until after the state analyzes applications from interested cities, businesses and other NEVI site developers. Idaho will solicit applications from interested groups later this year.

“Idaho has been very diligent in the technical review of potential sites in order to maximize the program’s budget and effectiveness,” said Rich Stover, administrator of the Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources. “Through the strategic selection and prioritization of EV charging locations, Idaho will be able to support the creation of an EV charging network that will help EV drivers travel across our state with ease.”