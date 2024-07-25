Investigation shows woman reportedly died after being hit by flying wheel from trailer - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A woman found dead on Idaho Highway 33 in Madison County this week was killed by a wheel that reportedly came off a trailer, according to deputies.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the woman as Treva Ward, 70, of Rexburg.

RELATED | Sheriff’s Office identifies woman who was found dead on ID-33

Deputies responded after 11:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an unresponsive woman lying next to the road on ID-33 near 4500 West in Madison County. Law enforcement found Ward dead on the scene.

It was discovered a semi pulling a trailer was involved. Through preliminary investigation, it appears a wheel with the tire still attached, came off the trailer and hit Ward, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

An autopsy was done on Ward at the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. The coroner’s office discovered multiple traumatic injuries on her body.

The semi truck and driver have been located in this incident. It’s unclear if there will be any criminal charges as the investigation continues.

More information is expected to be released at a later date, the sheriff’s office said.