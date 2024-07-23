Sheriff’s Office identifies woman who was found dead on ID-33 - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a “pedestrian fatality” on Idaho Highway 33.

The sheriff’s office said it was Treva Ward, 70, of Rexburg.

RELATED | Madison County deputies investigating death on Highway 33

Deputies responded after 11:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an unresponsive woman lying next to the road on ID-33 near 4500 West in Madison County. Law enforcement found Ward dead on the scene.

Idaho State Police, Madison Fire & EMS also responded. Details of what exactly happened have not been released yet.

An autopsy for Ward has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Further information will be given pending results of the autopsy and investigation, the sheriff’s office said.