Local man creates video of cybertrucks performing synchronized light show - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local man shared a unique video on an Idaho Falls Facebook page last week that quickly became a hot topic.

Jake Heaton, an Idaho Falls local and third-generation owner of Romaine’s Mattress King, posted a video of his and his friend Robbie Wood’s Tesla Cybertrucks doing a light show in unison. They recorded the video for fun late one evening last week.

When Heaton woke up the next morning, he saw someone posted a picture of his truck on Facebook with a caption that mentioned, “I saw my first cybertruck.”

After seeing that post, Heaton decided to share the light show video in the same Facebook group to show one of the “cool features” the truck has.

He tagged the person who snapped the photo and said in the post, “Looks like you caught a picture of my truck … so here is a video of mine and a friend’s doing a light show!”

Since that post, Heaton told East Idaho News he’s had “so many” kids — in about two days alone roughly 20 kids — show up at his store asking if they can see or even take a ride in his cybertruck. Heaton’s response is “absolutely.”

“If people want to get to know (the cybertrucks) a little better — because there’s a lot of hate on them and it’s typically due to people’s uninformation — I’m more than happy for them to come see it, jump inside, take pictures of it and get to know it,” Heaton said. “Plus, it just makes that kids day.”

Community members have shared pictures on Facebook of them visiting Heaton’s truck and thanking him for letting them see it up close.

“To me, it’s just a big RC car. It’s fun. We like to enjoy it and drive it. It drives super, super nice,” he explained. “The biggest thing is we’ve been so blessed in our life that if I can share any of that joy with anybody else around, they’re welcome to come see it.”

Heaton said he started the process of trying to get his hands on a cybertruck back in 2020. In order to get it, he had to put down $100 to “reserve his place.” He got an email around February to order the truck and he picked it up on June 4, 2024.

