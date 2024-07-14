Local musicians invite the public to free 'Superfriends' camping music festival - East Idaho News

PINGREE — A group of east Idaho bands and solo musicians are inviting the public to come out for “Superfriends,” a weekend festival of music, friendship, and raising money for good causes. The free event happens July 19-21 at 436 South 1200 West in Pingree (about 13 miles southwest of Blackfoot). Organizer Ryan Thatcher says it’s a family-friendly event with free camping on private property.

Now in its 15th year, Superfriends began as a group of local musician friends coming together to enjoy a weekend of camaraderie. But you don’t have to be a current “Superfriend” to come out and enjoy the show. The event is open to anyone who wants to have a good time for a good cause. Thatcher says attendees are invited (but not required) to bring boots, coats, shoes, food, toys, etc., to be donated to the Idaho Food Bank and Toys for Tots, and they’re taking donations for the Bannock Humane Society. Last year, the group raised $500 for disaster relief after the fires in Maui. Superfriends is an unincorporated nonprofit, registered with the state of Idaho.

“We just try to do what we can,” Thatcher says. “A little bit goes a long way sometimes.”

The event is a 100% volunteer effort with no business sponsorships, Thatcher says, and all the musicians and sound technicians donate their time.

Split Shiner performs at Superfriends 12. The annual music festival happens July 19-21 in Pingree. | Courtesy Superfriends

“This is an all-ages, family event,” he says. “It’s not going to be anything wild and crazy. Just a lot of good rock music. Kinda country, kinda rock. Nothing too overpowering. We want to have a good time for everybody.”

The music starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and goes to about 10 p.m.

“Bring water, bring chairs,” Thatcher says. “Camping is free. We have a potluck on Saturday, so if you have a favorite dish that you want to share, we try to feed everybody that’s there. You can bring your own beverages, BYOB. No one is going to be serving any alcohol or anything. No drinking and driving. We want everybody safe, to be there for next year.”

A young Superfan smiles on the stage before the show. | Courtesy Superfriends

Thatcher is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for “Stoned by Mourning,” one of the event’s featured bands. The complete lineup is as follows:

Angry Lawn Gnomes

Chase Ricks

Jarid Greene

The Kingdom

I Am Hyde

Not Brad

RKNR

Spaztik

Stiff Richard

Stoned By Mourning

The festival will also feature Cowboy DJ Entertainment on Friday night.

Thatcher says one of the festival’s founders, Spencer Graves, passed away a few years ago, and the group felt like it was important to keep it going in his honor.

All Superfans are encouraged to sign their name around Spencer, in honor of the festival’s founder, Spencer Graves. | Courtesy Superfriends

“Kip Whitaker and Kerrie Baker are the two who have really kept it going behind the scenes,” Thatcher says.

For more information on Superfriends 15 or to contact organizers, visit the Facebook event page or reach out to any of the featured bands.

Event organizers are trying to raise money to purchase the bounce house they’ve rented in previous years. To donate, check out their Gofundme campaign.