Looking back: Woman becomes first Jefferson County nurse to serve overseas and letter returned to Roberts man after 50 years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of July 15 to July 21 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

FORT HALL — The “oldest and wealthiest Indian” on the Fort Hall Reservation died suddenly, The Bingham County News reported on July 20, 1916.

The man, “Big Jimmie,” was one of the first denizens of the reservation, and his estate, consisting of land and stock, was going to appraise for around $200,000.

“His death is quite a mystery, as he has always been in good health and spirits,” the local paper explained. “His demise came as suddenly as though he had been shot.”

The “reservation and another doctor” said his death was due to “some trouble of his head” but no further information was provided.

“He was an exceptionally good and provident Indian, and Ralph Dixie, his secretary says he does not believe he had an enemy,” the article said.

1926-1950

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Lt. Marjorie Ellsworth became the first Jefferson County nurse to serve overseas, The Rigby Star reported on July 20, 1944.

Ellsworth was assigned to a hospital “of the European theater.”

“Ellsworth began her service with the army nursing corps more than two years ago at the Hammond General Hospital (in) Modesto, California,” the article reads.

Prior to entering the service, Ellsworth was with the Oregon State Extension service and had specialized in dietetics in a Salt Lake City hospital. She was also a former teacher at Ricks College.

Lieutenant Marjorie Ellsworth became the first Jefferson County nurse to serve overseas. July 1944. | Courtesy The Rigby Star

1951-1975

ROBERTS — A 50-year-old letter written by a Roberts man was returned to him by two strangers from California, The Rigby Star reported on July 16, 1953.

“(The strangers) drove into the yard at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Hochwart, south of Roberts, recently, (and) handed Mr. Hochwart a letter, which he learned to his surprise was in his own handwriting, written in 1903 to his cousin in Munich, Germany,” the paper said.

One of the strangers identified himself as Martin Back. Before he left Germany, his mother gave him the letter and told her son to “be sure and look up Mr. Hochwart in the new world.”

The letter was postmarked from Market Lake, Fremont County, Idaho, but they had “some difficulty” locating the Hochwart’s town or post office.

Back, who was living in California, and his brother Fred, decided to take a trip to Yellowstone park.

“He took his 50-year-old letter along and arriving in Pocatello, he learned that the name of Market Lake had been changed to Roberts many years ago and the county to Jefferson,” the paper explained.

It continued, “He came on to Roberts and inquired at the post office, where to his surprise and delight, he found that both Mr. and Mrs. Hochwart were living south of Roberts and on the farm they have lived on for more than half a century.”

1976-2000

SODA SPRINGS — A search was underway for a 16-year-old Soda Springs boy believed to have drowned in the Alexander Reservoir, the Idaho State Journal reported on July 17, 1977.

Jay Stevens was the teenager who was missing. He was reportedly with several other boys who were canoeing Thursday night when the canoe tipped over.

“The other lads made it to safety, but Stevens never reappeared,” the Journal stated.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Department was in charge of the search which continued Saturday night. The cause of the accident had not been reported by authorities.

“A boat is being used in the search, but the sheriff reported some difficulty using nets to drag the bottom of the reservoir because its fairly rough,” the paper mentioned.