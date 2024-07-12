Major traffic slowdown after I-15 crash - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a multiple-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 85, south of Blackfoot.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the northbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted from the highway near Fort Hall.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There is significant traffic backup between Pocatello and Blackfoot as a result of the crash.

