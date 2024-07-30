Man sentenced to federal prison for distributing over 7,000 fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Brandon Aaron Dana, 36, a co-conspirator in a large drug trafficking conspiracy, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing over 7,000 fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

According to court records, in the summer of 2023, law enforcement officers identified Dana while investigating a drug trafficking organization led by a man named Austin Lee. In approximately April 2023, Lee moved to Arizona, but continued to direct his drug trafficking enterprise in Idaho through various co-conspirators, including Dana.

On June 20, 2023, Lee communicated with Dana and arranged to have him distribute approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills to an individual who, unbeknownst to Lee or Dana at the time, was an undercover officer investigating their conspiracy. The transaction happened as planned, and Dana drove to a gas station parking lot located in Jerome, where he met with the undercover officer.

During the drug transaction, Dana handed the undercover officer a red plastic oil container that contained the fentanyl pills. Dana had cut the bottom portion of the container along the seam to create a small opening where he inserted the drugs. The drug transaction was audio and video recorded by police. The below photographs show how Dana concealed the pills.

Dana is the fifth defendant sentenced as a member of this drug trafficking conspiracy. On Feb. 20, U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford sentenced co-conspirator Tina Morris to 97 months in federal prison. She also sentenced co-conspirator Jamie Coltrin to 48 months in prison. The following day, she sentenced co-conspirators Jenika Johnson to 48 months in prison and Daniel Coltrin to 25 months in prison. All four sentences were to be followed by three years of supervised release. These sentencings were previously announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on February 26, 2024.

Dana has a prior criminal history that includes at least 14 criminal offenses, including four prior felony offenses involving delivery of a controlled substance, two burglaries, and an escape by a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford sentenced Dana to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $900 fine. Following his imprisonment, he was ordered to complete five years of supervised release.

“This case reflects the success we are having in dismantling significant drug trafficking networks in the Magic Valley,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “Along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, we will remain focused on this work. Drug traffickers should recognize that serious consequences await them if they bring poisonous drugs like fentanyl into Idaho.”

“DEA and our partners will work tirelessly to stop drug traffickers from flooding our communities with drugs and violence,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The sentences in this case highlight the serious threat fentanyl and methamphetamine traffickers pose as well as our commitment to stop them.”

“Law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions are joining forces to combat the proliferation of illicit drugs within our communities,” said Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley. “Through unwavering collaboration, we will work tirelessly to dismantle the networks responsible for distributing drugs throughout Idaho. By disrupting these operations, we not only uphold the law but also prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens, ensuring our streets remain free from the harmful influence of drugs.”

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force, the Twin Falls Special Investigations Unit, the Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Pocatello Police Department, for their work on these cases.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Booker and Frank Zebari.