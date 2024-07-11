New barbershop in Idaho Falls offers services for men and women - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new barbershop opened in Idaho Falls and the owner wants you to give it a try.

Gents Barber and Beauty opened June 29 at 3102 South 25th East. It serves men and women and offers haircuts, straight razor shaves, beard trims, head shaves, face shaves, kids haircuts, scalp and conditioning treatments, eyebrow and nose waxing, eyebrow tints, highlights, colors and more.

In the first two weeks of business, owner Summer McCandless tells EastIdahoNews.com most of her customers have been men and the basic haircut seems to be the most popular service.

The 21-year-old Rexburg woman graduated from Evans Hairstyling College a few years ago. She grew up cutting her brothers’ hair and it was her husband who convinced her to pursue it as a career.

“I was trying to decided on a major at Brigham Young University-Idaho. My husband said, ‘Why don’t you go to hair school?’ I was like, ‘I want to eventually.’ He said, ‘Why not now?’ As I looked into it, I learned what a time commitment it was. I figured it would be better to do it now, rather than later,” McCandless says.

And she later discovered she liked it a lot better than she thought she would.

Barbering and cosmetology is what she enjoys most.

“When you’re looking for a job, it’s hard to find somewhere that lets you work on both sides of that,” McCandless explains. “I didn’t want to choose between the two.”

She opened her own business so she could offer both and has employees that specialize.

McCandless is grateful to those who have supported her thus far and she’s hoping to pick up more clients. She wants to see the business grow and is open to opening another location in the future.

“I want to focus on making it successful, creating a good environment before thinking about moving on to something else,” says McCandless.

Gents is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 7 p.m. closing time on Saturday.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit the website or Instagram page.

McCandless is also hiring. Stop by the shop to inquire about job opportunities.