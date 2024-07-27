'Outlaw Street Drags' racing in Pocatello this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The sounds of roaring car engines will rumble across the tarmac of a Pocatello airport this weekend.

Outlaw Street Drags, a drag race for local car enthusiasts, will take place at the Pocatello Regional Airport all day Saturday and Sunday. Brad Andres, event organizer, said that many drivers prepare their engine for months on end, all for six seconds of racing.

“I’m a fan of competition. I just love to see somebody giving it their all,” Andres said. “It’s football, it’s hockey, it’s basketball, it’s competition. We like watching people give it their all and compete against each other.”

Courtesy Pocatello Car Club

Andres is the administrator of the Pocatello Car Club, which has over 2,000 members on Facebook. The group was started only in spring last year, and he attributes that success to the inclusivity of all vehicle lovers.

“It’s just car enthusiasts. It’s not classic cars, it’s not import cars, it’s not race cars, it’s everybody. All car enthusiasts are welcome,” Andres said.

While members of the public can show up to watch the races, the group asks for a $5 to $10 donation. Drivers who would like to enter the race still have time to do so.

Drivers who would like to enter are expected to show up before races start at around noon to 1 p.m. with a helmet, racing clothes and a car that’s ready to go. Andres created a google document with all of the race rules listed.

It costs $25 to enter for existing club members, $50 to become a new member and race or $65 for non-members.

Andres aimed to make this drag race friendly for first time racers. On Saturday, drivers can register for bracket racing, where they’ll do time trials and be sorted by speed.

“(This race was) set up for the new guy,” Andres said. “He was curious, he went out there and spent a little extra money and got a performance vehicle, but he’s never really raced it.”

Drivers will also be able to throw money into a pot, and the final two racers in that category can decide whether they’ll split the money between the two of them or they can race one last time for all of it.

Racers can begin showing up at 8 a.m. and the racers will go continue late into the night on Saturday and “as long as it takes” on Sunday.