PHOTO GALLERY | Convoy of farmers on tractors drives through Idaho Falls to attend Chamber meeting with governor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Dozens of farmers on tractors made their way through Idaho Falls city streets Tuesday morning before lining up and parking along the Greenbelt. The farmers then went into the Westbank Convention Center to hear Gov. Brad Little speak at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce luncheon about the water curtailment issue affecting eastern Idaho.

EastIdahoNews.com will have a full story on the event Tuesday afternoon. Here is a collection of photos taken from the ground and the East Idaho News chopper.