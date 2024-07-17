Pizza and fishing - a perfect combination for these seniors - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Assisted Living) — At The Homestead Senior Living, residents recently enjoyed a delightful outing to Sam Stoddard’s place, where the warm atmosphere and friendly smiles set the stage for a memorable day.

The highlight of the visit was a homemade pizza party, where residents rolled up their sleeves and crafted their own delicious pizzas from fresh ingredients. Laughter filled the air as everyone shared stories and enjoyed each other’s company, creating a sense of community that is at the heart of The Homestead experience.

After indulging in their culinary creations, the group headed to the serene pond for a relaxing afternoon of fishing. With rods in hand and plenty of camaraderie, residents cast their lines and shared tips on the best techniques.

The tranquility of the water and the beauty of nature provided the perfect backdrop for bonding and making cherished memories.

This outing not only brought joy to the residents but also reinforced the vibrant community spirit that defines life at The Homestead Senior Living.