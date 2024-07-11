Pocatello City Council to hear public comments regarding Ammon Park development - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council will will host a public hearing for a proposed development near a popular city park at its meeting Thursday, July 11.

Park Place Townhomes proposal, if approved, would develop 86 townhomes, complete with common areas and walking trails, on 10.34 acres near Ammon Park.

Knudsen Engineering, representing proposing developers CMJ Holdings LLC, brought their proposal before the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission during a June meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, which included comments from more than two dozen residents opposed to the proposal, the commission recommended against the proposal. But the final decision will be made by the council.

The concern voiced most during the planning and zoning commission was in regard to an increase in traffic in an already high-traffic residential area.

Joel Dixon, representing Knudsen Engineering, addressed the concern during that meeting.

“Every development has added traffic,” Dixon said. “A lot of the concerns that have been spoken of have been outside of our control.”

The planning and zoning commissioners sided with the residents, however, saying population density with the development would be “way too high” for the area.

Pocatello’s six-person council will hear comments from Knudsen representatives, then ask questions regarding the proposal. Residents will then be allowed to speak for or against the proposal during Thursday’s meeting.

City Council meetings are held inside council chambers at city hall — 911 North 7th Avenue. The meetings is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.