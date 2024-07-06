Police find over 18 pounds of meth during traffic stop near Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police confiscated over 18 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the ISP Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) Team conducted a traffic stop near Pocatello on Tuesday, which resulted in a large drug seizure.

While patrolling Interstate 86, a DHE trooper reportedly noticed a white 2015 Hyundai Genesis with an invalid registration.

The trooper pulled the car over and learned the driver, an unidentified 23-year-old woman from Tulare, California, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Suspicious behavior was observed from the occupants,” the release says. “The trooper also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the Hyundai and observed marijuana products inside the vehicle.”

During a search of the car, troopers reportedly discovered multiple THC vape cartridges and 18 plastic packages containing methamphetamine, weighing approximately 18.1 pounds.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Her identity has not been released.

Three passengers in the car were also arrested, including a 34-year-old woman, also from Tulare, California, who was booked into the Bannock County Jail for trafficking methamphetamine.

Two minors were also arrested and booked into Bannock County Juvenile Detention Center for trafficking illegal drugs.

“This seizure highlights our unwavering commitment to removing illegal drugs from our communities,” DHE Canine Sergeant Chris Cottrell says in the release. “These dangerous substances pose significant risks to public health and safety, and we remain dedicated to protecting our citizens.”

As part of Governor Little’s Esto Perpetua, the ISP Domestic Highway Enforcement Team is comprised of 14 members, including seven canine handlers, spread throughout the state using the latest intervention techniques to combat emerging criminal trends.

The DHE Team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach.