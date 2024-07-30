Police investigating after body found in Power County - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in Power County on Sunday night.

The case is under Pocatello Police Department’s jurisdiction. The Power County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body was found on Sunday. All other details about the case are unavailable.

EastIdahoNews.com has been unsuccessful in tracking down information after multiple calls to authorities.

This is the second dead body found in the area this month. On July 16, a body was found in the Portneuf River.

RELATED | Investigation underway after body is found in Portneuf River

It’s unclear whether the two cases are connected.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates if we get them.