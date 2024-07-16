Investigation underway after body is found in Portneuf River - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Portneuf River over the weekend.

The Pocatello Police Department received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday from someone saying there was a decomposed body in the river near the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailhead.

The Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive and Water Rescue team responded and removed the body from the river. It was taken to the coroner’s office and an autopsy will be conducted, according to a news release from Pocatello police.

Police say the body remains unidentified and anyone with information is asked to call (208) 234-6121.