Police try to identify burglary suspect who stole cash from laundry business  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are trying to identify a burglary suspect who went into a business and stole cash.

The Idaho Falls Police Department said it happened at D&L Cleaners off of West Broadway Street.

It happened on July 5 after midnight, a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department said.

According to security cameras, the suspect — believed to be a man — was dropped off outside the building by someone in a white Chevy Suburban without front plates. Police would also like to talk to the person involved in driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to report it to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

You can call dispatch at (208) 529-1200, referencing case number 2024-24948.

It can be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, the news release said.

The picture of the vehicle used. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department