Three ejected after Cadillac Escalade rolls in Friday crash - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A collision Friday afternoon on 300 North between Rigby and Ririe ejected three people from a Cadillac Escalade and sent multiple individuals to the hospital.

Police reports show the crash occurred near the intersection of 300 North and 4400 East when a red Chrysler 300 failed to stop at a stop sign and rammed into the rear driver’s side of the gold Cadillac Escalade driving west on 300 North.

The Cadillac rolled, and three occupants were ejected before the vehicle came to a rest in a ditch, Jefferson County Sheriff spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer said in a news release.

Two of the occupants, “the 39-year-old driver from Rigby and a juvenile female, were transported to the hospital by Central Fire Ambulance and Idaho Falls Ambulance,” the release said. “Their conditions are unknown at this time. An additional two juvenile females and one juvenile male were taken by family to be checked out.”

The driver of the Chrysler, a 42-year-old man from Ririe, and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were “cleared at the scene,” the release said. “The Ririe driver received a citation for failing to stop at the stop sign.”

The wreck occurred at 3:15 p.m. Friday.