Tri-sport event to take over Rigby lake this weekend - East Idaho News

Rigby — Two triathlons are set to take over Jefferson County Lake this weekend.

The Rigby Lake Rumble Triathlon will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the swimming portion, followed by the biking and running legs.

The Rumble, according to the Tri Peaks Events website, features both the Olympic and Sprint distances of the race.

In the Olympic, or “standard” version of a triathlon, participants swim 1.5 km — just under a mile — then bike 40 km — 25 miles — before finishing with a 10 km run — just over six miles. The sprint distance is half of each distance.

But that will not be the entirety of the weekend event. Preceding Saturday’s race will be a kids race, to start at 7 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com could not confirm the distances of that race. However, according to USA Triathlon, kids triathlons normally include swims between 40 and 200 meters, bikes rides between 2 and 7 km and relays between 100 meters and 2 km.

According to a news release from Tri Peaks Events, participants in the two races will range from 7 to 79 years of age, representing not just Idaho but western Wyoming and northern Utah as well.

“Both amateur and professional triathletes will be competing,” the release says. “All will be pushing themselves to their limits in all three events of swimming, biking, and running.”