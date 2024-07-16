U of I celebrating ag research and advancement at 'family fun night' - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — A long-running event that celebrates agriculture advancements is returning to eastern Idaho.

The University of Idaho is inviting the public to its Aberdeen Research and Extension Center on July 17 to enjoy live music, games, prizes and free food while they learn about agricultural research. It’s at 1693 South and 2700 West and the event will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“There can be a disconnect between where we get our food and society and this helps bridge the gap,” said Operations Manager Chad Jackson.

U of I started this biennial event in 2007 to provide the community with an opportunity to learn about agricultural research.

“We’ve tried to improve the event every year ever since,” Jackson said.

The event now numbers more than 400 people in attendance every other year. Those who attend will learn more about where their food comes from, something that is increasingly overlooked.

“Anybody who eats or lives is affected by agriculture. (It) touches everybody usually three times a day, if not more,” Jackson said. “We aim to make agriculture better, more efficient and have a better and better product which benefits society.”

Educators and scientists will teach about a variety of topics, including a demonstration of fungicides killing fungi on petri dishes, a showcase of wheat varieties developed for grain farmers and samples of pickled purslane potato salad, made from an edible weed found throughout the region.

Attendees can also ride in a horse-drawn carriage and see the facility’s native plant plots.

During the evening, games like a strongman competition and a potato sack race are planned.

Children who attend can get a passport stamped at each booth they visit and the first 150 kids will receive a squishy cow toy to commemorate the forthcoming Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. It will be the nation’s largest research dairy when it’s complete.

Pulled pork and the Lamb Weston fry truck will be on hand to give away fried potato products.

For entertainment, people will hear live music from Derek Tilley with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Anyone interested in learning more about where their food comes from is encouraged to attend.

“We love to answer questions and it will be a fun event and an informative event for you,” Jackson said. “It’s worth the drive out.”