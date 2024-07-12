Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Utah for governors convention - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be making a trip to Utah to speak on Friday, July 12, during the National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who is currently wrapping up his year-long tenure as chair of the National Governors Association, confirmed the visit through a social media post on Twitter/X.

“We’re honored to welcome President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska to Utah and the National Governors Association,” Gov. Cox said in a statement. “Utah stands behind Ukraine and we look forward to hearing his message to the nation’s governors.”

Zelenskyy, who will be joined by his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, is currently in the United States for the 2024 NATO Summit held in Washington, D.C. Zelenskyy has appealed to NATO leaders for stronger air defense and electronic warfare systems as it continues to face attacks from Russia.

Ukraine has been in an ongoing conflict with Russia since it was invaded by Russian forces in February 2022. In the two years since, Zelenskyy has called on Western nations for support.

As of July 3, the United States has provided $51.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including munitions, missile defense systems, tanks, and aircraft.