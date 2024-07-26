Wildfire near Salmon grows over 2,000 acres  - East Idaho News

SALMON — A fire burning near a lake has reached over 2,000 acres.

The “Thunder Fire” is burning sage, grass, and fir. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Salmon-Challis National Forest, the fire is approximately two miles northwest of Williams Lake and about 11 miles southwest of Salmon. It has progressed toward Henry Creek.

The wildfire started Wednesday and was caused by lightning, according to InciWeb. It’s 2,200 acres and is 0% contained.

Helicopters, large air tankers, hotshot crews, and engines have been on the scene.

“If you are recreating at Williams Lake near this ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance,” a post from the Salmon-Challis National Forest said.

Dangerous fire weather conditions are likely Friday afternoon, as humidity falls in the mid-teens and gusty winds are possible, InciWeb said.

Currently, certain areas are in “set” status for evacuations. That means people should be packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Lemhi County posted on its website three different zones to watch out for. Click here for more information or view the map below.

Below are the current road closures on NFS lands, roads and trails, according to a news release on Friday. Williams Creek Road will remain open.

An incident management team is scheduled to come in on Friday with a plan to take over operations for the fire.