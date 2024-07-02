Woman flown to hospital after vehicle rolls five times - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover crash on Gannett Road near Browning Lane in Bellevue.

Crash scene investigation determined that a 40-year-old female from Richfield was driving a 2002 taupe Ford Explorer southbound on Gannett Road. The vehicle crossed back and forth across the center line into the northbound lane onto the east shoulder multiple times. The vehicle also went airborne several times before eventually rolling approximately five times.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She was later flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for her injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ford Explorer sustained major damages.