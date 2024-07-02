You have to see this! Grizzly bear charges at Yellowstone National Park ranger - East Idaho News

A FRIGHTENING MOMENT — Sometimes old videos gain traction and resurface on social media years later, and such is the case with this week’s viral video of an intense bear encounter.

The video was originally shared on YouTube in May 2021. It was filmed in Yellowstone National Park by a woman in a car who had a front row seat to a heart-stopping moment.

According to a news report, a park ranger arrived at a bear jam (a traffic jam involving bears close to or on the road) between Norris Junction and Swan Lake Flat as people were outside their vehicles and within 20 yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears.

The viral footage shows an adult male grizzly bear come out of the trees, only feet from a road with passing cars. The park ranger is seen trying to divert traffic from the area of the bear.

Within seconds, the bear charges at the park ranger, who quickly runs behind his truck. He re-appears with a gun, and “hazed the bear into the forest by using bean bag rounds, rubber bullets, and cracker shells.”

This video is once again another reminder of the importance of following the park’s rules, one of which states that people should always stay at least 100 yards away from bears.