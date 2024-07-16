Young man driving pickup dies after being hit by tractor in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 12:34 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County.

A yellow John Deere front end loader driven by a 34-year-old male was traveling westbound on 3600 North and was making a right turn onto 1300 East when it struck a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500. The pickup, driven by a 19-year-old male from Buhl, was traveling southbound on 1300 East when the two vehicles collided and came to rest in a field south of the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge Ram succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the John Deere was not transported.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours but is now open for normal traffic.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. ISP was assisted by Camas County, Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office, Buhl Police Department, Castleford Fire, Castleford QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air Saint Lukes, and Sircomm.