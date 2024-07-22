Zeus is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Zeus, a 7-year-old lab-mastiff mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver describes Zeus as a “chill dog” who is good with kids and other dogs.

“He is the perfect shop dog, the kind of dog that just chills where you work,” Weaver says. “He’d be the perfect companion.”

He likes to chase cats, so having a cat around the house is not recommended.

To meet Zeus, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.