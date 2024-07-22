Zeus is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Zeus is our Pet of the WeekPublished at
Zeus, a 7-year-old lab-mastiff mix, is our Pet of the Week.
Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver describes Zeus as a “chill dog” who is good with kids and other dogs.
“He is the perfect shop dog, the kind of dog that just chills where you work,” Weaver says. “He’d be the perfect companion.”
He likes to chase cats, so having a cat around the house is not recommended.
To meet Zeus, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Auto Group, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.